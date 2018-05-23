Dramatic footage shows fissure 'fountains,' laze plume from Kilauea eruption

In footage taken by the USGS on May 21, 2018, lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption can be seen making "fountains," and creating a laze plume as it flows into the ocean.
U.S. Geological Survey U.S. Geological Survey
Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

Local

Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.

Marijuana's impact on your driving

California Weed

Marijuana's impact on your driving

NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.