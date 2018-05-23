Dramatic footage shows fissure 'fountains,' laze plume from Kilauea eruption

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.
Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.
Shaela Warkentin, who was struck blind after a driver slammed into her sister's car in 2011, is graduating from Fresno State on Friday. Despite the struggles, Warkentin encourages others like her to keep going.
San Luis Obispo police Chief Deanna Cantrell holds a press conference to announce that 36-year old Robert Koehler, a resident of Arroyo Grande, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 26-year old Kristen Marti.
San Luis Obispo police announced an arrest in the Kristen Marti case during a press conference Thursday, May 17. She was reported missing Jan. 18, and authorities found her body in a creek in the Prefumo Canyon area. Her death was ruled a homicide.
NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.
Authorities in Fairfield, California, allege the torture, abuse and neglect of 10 children, including waterboarding and being shot with crossbows. In this video, officials describe some of the abuse, and the mother responds to the allegations.
Firefighters from San Luis Obispo, Cal Fire and Morro Bay fought a stubborn fire in Union Pacific rail cars filled with railroad ties. The fire sparked near Sinsheimer Park early Wednesday, May 16, 2018. It's under investigation.