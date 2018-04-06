How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
Wichita Police Department
National

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday, March 31. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

Business

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.