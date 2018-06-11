Universal Orlando: Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride now in 4K-HD

Universal Orlando has upgraded the projection system on one of its rides in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Now seen in 4K-HD is Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, the thrill ride set inside the Hogwarts castle building at Islands of Adventure theme park.
The ride, which opened with the original segment of Wizarding World in 2010, now has "superior clarity," according to a post on Universal Orlando's official blog.
"The sharper images will further submerge you into the storyline," the item reads.
The physical sets – think dragon, spider, forest – and the plot of the attraction, which includes a Quidditch-based chase, remain unchanged.
The Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios Hollywood converted from a 3-D experience to 4K-HD last year. There's also a high-def Forbidden Journey at Universal Studios Japan.
Comments