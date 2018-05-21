2 SLO County cities named top vacation destinations for the 2nd year in a row

Expedia has named two San Luis Obispo County spots as top-rated vacation destinations for the second year in a row.

Cambria and Paso Robles are among reviewers' favorite places to visit in North America, according to the travel website.

The site compiles an annual list of 50 destinations based on reviews from travelers. The North County and the North Coast both made the inaugural list in 2017, when Cambria was ranked No. 6 and Paso Robles was ranked No. 7.

This year, Cambria nabbed the No. 2 spot, while Paso Robles slid down to No. 11.

Expedia called the coastal town "arguably the prettiest stretch of coastal land in California," and suggested a visit to the Moonstone Beach Boardwalk and a horseback mountain tour.

Paso Robles is lauded for its food and wine scene, although the site also points out its cideries, distilleries and breweries.

Another Central Coast town, Solvang, was ranked No. 12 on the list for its architecture, windmills and Little Mermaid sculpture.