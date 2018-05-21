The boardwalk at Moonstone Beach was among the reasons Cambria was ranked No. 2 on Expedia's list of top-rated vacation destinations in North America.
The boardwalk at Moonstone Beach was among the reasons Cambria was ranked No. 2 on Expedia's list of top-rated vacation destinations in North America. Jayson Mellom Tribune file photo
2 SLO County cities named top vacation destinations for the 2nd year in a row

By Lindsey Holden

May 21, 2018 04:31 PM

Expedia has named two San Luis Obispo County spots as top-rated vacation destinations for the second year in a row.

Cambria and Paso Robles are among reviewers' favorite places to visit in North America, according to the travel website.

The site compiles an annual list of 50 destinations based on reviews from travelers. The North County and the North Coast both made the inaugural list in 2017, when Cambria was ranked No. 6 and Paso Robles was ranked No. 7.

This year, Cambria nabbed the No. 2 spot, while Paso Robles slid down to No. 11.

Expedia called the coastal town "arguably the prettiest stretch of coastal land in California," and suggested a visit to the Moonstone Beach Boardwalk and a horseback mountain tour.

Volunteers build the whimsical, kooky and eclectic scarecrows each year for the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, which runs throughout October in Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon. Here's a look at how the scarecrows are made. Laura DickinsonThe Tribune

Paso Robles is lauded for its food and wine scene, although the site also points out its cideries, distilleries and breweries.

Another Central Coast town, Solvang, was ranked No. 12 on the list for its architecture, windmills and Little Mermaid sculpture.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden


Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery on Union Road in Paso Robles has offered vintage Jeep tours of its extensive Paso Robles property since 2003. In this 2009 video, Cindy Steinbeck Newkirk drives a 1958 Willy's Jeep over the bumpy roads. McClatchySteinbeck Vineyards & Winery

