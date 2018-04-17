SLO airport adds another flight to Denver — and bigger planes

United Airlines launched a second daily flight last week from San Luis Obispo to Denver International Airport, part of the airline's push to expand the number of Central Coast travelers it serves.

The new, mid-day flight arrives at San Luis Obispo from Denver at 12:58 p.m. and returns to the Mile High City at 1:35 p.m.

United also started use of larger aircraft on existing flights, adding up to 360 additional passengers a day at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, "the largest increase ever for San Luis Obispo," the airline said in a statement.

United Airlines has begun using the 76-seat Embraer 175, which features a first-class cabin and more room overall, on flights from SLO to Los Angeles or San Francisco.

This move follows the addition of a second security screening lane at San Luis Obispo's airport, which is intended to help handle the increase in traffic.

In 2017, a record-breaking 407,646 passengers traveled through the county airport, a 23 percent increase from the year before.