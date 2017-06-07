Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower?

Visitors and locals in Paris have been zip-lining from the second level of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Natalie Fertig McClatchy
Going camping? Leave your firewood behind.

California

CalFire says, “Buy it where you burn it.” While camping, don’t travel with firewood. It can spread disease and insects. If you don’t burn all the wood you purchased, leave it behind. Learn more at https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.

SLO's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Business

San Luis Obispo County's median home price rose to $530,000 in April 2017, up 3.9 percent from April 2016, according to CoreLogic. Here's a closer look at San Luis Obispo's housing market, by the numbers.

