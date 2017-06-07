Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower?

Roughly 6 miles from Santa Cruz, Roaring Camp features locomotive train rides through the redwood forest. Here's a look at a trip led by Sonora Shay No. 7, a steam train originally built for a lumber company in 1911.
On Friday, Cal Poly's Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department celebrated the arrival of a selective laser melting machine on loan from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The machine is capable of melting metal powder into any conceivable shape or design.
CalFire says, “Buy it where you burn it.” While camping, don’t travel with firewood. It can spread disease and insects. If you don’t burn all the wood you purchased, leave it behind. Learn more at https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.
NASA's solar observatory cameras caught our sun spouting off numerous small flares and sweeping loops of plasma in a 42-hour period. The small active region rotated into view, and NASA called the dynamic spot "the most remarkable areas on the sun" during the May 31 to June 2 timespan.
As of June 1, 2017, the central Sierra snowpack had about ten times more water than it did on the same day in 2016. In several recent years, no water was recorded at all on June 1. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years.
San Luis Obispo County's median home price rose to $530,000 in April 2017, up 3.9 percent from April 2016, according to CoreLogic. Here's a closer look at San Luis Obispo's housing market, by the numbers.