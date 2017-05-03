Ever wanted to pet a whale? This Morro Bay woman has

Dawn Feuerberg of Morro Bay got up close and personal with gray whales when she led a group of women on a trip to Baja California in early April.
Feuerberg, who owns her own tour company, Aurora Adventures, called the experience “life changing.”
“There was a knowing and a wisdom that was coming from the whale that was really unexplainable,” she said. “We had the intention on the boat of just sending out love and believing that by sending that vibration they’ll come, and they did!”
Feuerberg, who has been leading international tours in some capacity for more than 20 years, said that seeing the transformation in her group from before and after each whale tour “goes beyond any other experience that I’ve had.”
“I’ve had a lot of once-in-a-lifetime experiences in my life, but this is something I will continue doing every year and be offering every year,” Feuerberg said. “I think it has enormous healing power for people.”
The friendly whales of the Baja California, Mexico, are known for allowing people to pet them and even scratch their tongues. But in the United States, it’s illegal to “disturb or harass” marine mammals, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That includes attempting to swim or touch the animals.
