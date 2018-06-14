These 8 puppies were born at the SLO County shelter. Now they need a place to call home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Marge, Clarise, Pi, Socks, Tessa, Bea, Valentino and Griff:
Being born homeless is a hard way to start life, but because puppies are naturally hopeful, Marge, Clarise, Pi, Socks, Tessa, Bea, Valentino and Griff believe a loving home is in their future.
These puppies were born at our county animal shelter and, from Day 1, were at risk. Their mom was a much smaller dog than Dad and it was a real concern she might not be able to provide enough food for so many large pups.
Fortunately, a foster family was found so this canine family was able to get the additional support they needed.
Today, these blithe spirits are playful and loving 8-week-old puppies. They rejoice in meeting people; love playing tug; celebrate chasing balls; and enjoy giving and getting kisses.
Though we don't exactly know who Dad is, from the puppies' appearance it's likely Dad was fuzzier, more floppy-eared and longer legged than mom. Mom contributed her golden coat and her love of people.
Each puppy is unique. It appears they'll vary in size and likely be 25- to 35-pound dogs — a perfect size for many families. Additionally, some appear to have great aptitude for becoming lapdogs while others have a knack for playing fetch; all the puppies are gaining leash skills and learning to love going for walks.
Hope and puppies spring eternal, and these pups want to greet you. Please call or text their foster mom at 805-550-7577 if you're interested in these good puppies.
For more information about Clarise (ID No. 224192), Socks (ID No. 224193), Marge (ID No. 224194), Pi (ID No. 224195), Tessa (ID No. 224196), Valentino (ID No. 224198), Bea (ID No. 224199) and Griff (ID No. 224200), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services' shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
