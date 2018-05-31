These 3 cuddly kittens were found in a field at 4 weeks old. Now they need a new home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Abacus, Boomerang and Charlie:
If you're a 4-week-old kitten, alone in the middle of a field, whether it's a predator or starvation, your future is likely bleak.
But good fortune smiled on Abacus, Boomerang and Charlie — the A-B-C kittens — who were found before any harm could come to them.
Upon their shelter arrival, staff and volunteers were impressed with the kittens' friendly dispositions and thankful a foster family could take them in.
A, B and C are now happy, 7-week-old cuties. They're developing good house manners, excelling in cat-tree climbing and rejoice in interacting with people for fun or cuddles. They have marvelous swirling tabby markings that must be seen to be appreciated.
Unwanted kittens are common in our county, yet this sad realty is as avoidable as one, two, three:
- Spay or neuter your pet.
- Adopt already altered pets.
- Donate to local nonprofits such as Feline Network (https://felinenetwork.org) and Paws Cause (http://northcountypawscause.org) that have cat spay/neuter programs in our community.
If you'd like to meet A, B and C, please call shelter supervisor Andrea at 805-781-4418. Want to see other available kittens? Come to the shelter, where there are many waiting to meet and greet.
All shelter kittens have their initial shots, are microchipped and are already altered so they can never contribute to our county's cat over-population problem.
Finding a new family feline is as easy as A, B, C.
For more information about Abacus (ID No. 224385), Boomerang (ID No. 224385) and Charlie (ID No. 224386), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services' shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
