These 3 cuddly kittens were found in a field at 4 weeks old. Now they need a new home

3 adorable kittens were found in a field in SLO County. Now they're looking for a new home Abacus, Boomerang and Charlie are 7-week-old kittens who are available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services' shelter. For more information about how to adopt them, call 805-781-4413. Ellen Perryess ×

