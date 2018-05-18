Loving German shepherd Zoey longs to be someone's family dog

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Zoey:
You can’t take them all home, but so often you wish you could. This is especially true when our county shelter is full to the brim with homeless dogs.
The challenge is even greater for some dogs due to an influx of a specific breed. Though it use to be a rare occurrence, currently we have four full-breed German shepherd dogs occupying nearly a tenth of our kennel space.
This is not an isolated condition. According to a California German shepherd rescue organization, there's been a "tsunami" of homeless shepherds arriving at county shelters statewide.
Sadly, Zoey is a lovely example of a displaced shepherd who longs for a home. This gentle 9-year-old girl was surrendered to the shelter by her owners because she was too active for the family's young children; though the owners were quick to point out her strengths. Zoey is crate-trained, housebroken, loves to swim and is good with cats, livestock, chickens and dogs of all sizes.
Needless to say, Zoey's heartbroken to be homeless and is bewildered by shelter life.
Zoey's not alone. Currently we have huskies, boxers, Labradors, chihuahuas, border collies, pit bulls, heelers and many other full-breed and mixed-breed dogs, all waiting for homes.
To help Zoey find her match, she comes with a $35 adoption-fee rebate.
If you know German shepherds, you will love Zoey. She wants to please, appreciates the kindness of people and wants desperately to be someone's beloved family dog.
For more information about Zoey (ID No. 220271), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services' shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
