Queen the cat lost her home after 13 years. Now she needs a new family

Queen the cat lost her family after 13 years. Now she's available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in California.
Ellen Perryess
Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv