Affectionate tabby cat Queen longs for a loving family

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Queen:
Our pets can teach us a thing or two about love and loss, and Queen is no exception.
Since she was just a kitten, Queen has loved, and been loved by one family. It was this family who helped her discover the joys of human attention; she loves being petted, held and carried. She's been mostly an indoor cat simply because she wants to be where her people are.
But changes in life can come suddenly and for Queen, this happened after 13 years of domestic bliss — a health crisis within her human family resulted in Queen becoming homeless.
Once at the SLO County Animal Services' shelter, Queen became a favorite. The traits she's gained over a lifetime are clearly present — friendly, affectionate, longing to be petted or held. At the shelter, she's always ready to meet and greet anyone who comes to visit.
Queen is a healthy orange tabby on white with beautiful and unique markings on her face. She's in good health and doesn't let a slight limp due to a birth defect limit her. According to her previous owners, this defect has never caused Queen any pain. They also note she's litter-box trained and has been fine with the few cat-friendly dogs she's met.
Queen knows the sorrow of loss and the beauty of love and family. This gentle kitty is longing for a quiet person or family to invite her to share that beauty once again.
For more information about Queen (ID No. 223353), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services' shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
