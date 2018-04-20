Charlie the husky is ready to be adopted in SLO County

Charlie the husky is ready to be adopted at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services' shelter in California. The dog loves people, enjoys being with other pets, and adores exercise.
Ellen Perryess
