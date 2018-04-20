Charlie the husky is ready to be adopted in SLO County

6-month-old cat Mimi is affectionate and adventurous — and she doesn't let having only one eye hold her back. She gets along with other cats and dogs, and she's available for adoption from SLO County Animal Services' shelter.
Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. This 10-year-old boxer seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle and a moment to be celebrated. For information on adopting Joe, call the SLO County shelter at 805-781-4413.
Monkey, a 3-year-old Queensland heeler-mix at SLO County Animal Services, is a bit chunky, most likely because he’s just too darn sweet. To that end, Monkey’s looking for a family who’ll help him meet his fitness goals — moderate exercise, a good
Sara is an 8-month-old kitty with a patchwork coat who is currently in a foster home. She’s a friendly kitty who’s happy to meet new people, and especially likes chasing anything on a string. For more information about Sara, contact the San Luis O
Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv
Clyde is an affectionate 9-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback who is at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. He’s housebroken, knows basic obedience skills, likes to swim, and is good with cats, kids and small dogs. To adopt Clyde, call 8
Dally was once a loved house-dog. But now she's at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. For information on how to adopt Dally or other homeless cats and dogs, call the shelter at 805-781-4413.
Meet Sherbet, a 7-year-old pale orange tabby who appreciates pets and play. She's also unique: She has two different colored eyes. To adopt Sherbet, call the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413.
Dallas is a blue merle Queensland Heeler who is at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. She came to the shelter last year at 7 years old, was adopted, but then returned when her owner had to go into a care facility. The gentle pup i
Milady is a lovely black kitty with unique markings and a very friendly personality. She's available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. Take a look at Milady in this video, along with some other animals up for adop
Angel and Sassy are waiting for a forever home at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services' shelter. Angel can do all sorts of tricks, like shaking and sitting. Sassy loves her toy chicken, and she thinks you will, too. Call the shelter at 805-7
Meet Cole and Porter, two puppies up for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter. These Labrador-mix puppies are happy, joyful dogs who enjoy chasing after toys, getting cuddles or playing tug.
Smoke and Ash are just two of many cats and kittens waiting to be adopted at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services' shelter. They were rescued at 5 weeks old after the Hill Fire, and now they're ready to be adopted. If you're interested in ad