Love huskies? Handsome, energetic Charlie is the dog for you

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Charlie:
The diversity of dogs is a marvelous thing. People are equally as diverse, so finding that perfect canine companion can be challenging.
With huskies, we can be swept away by their elegant appearance and fun-loving personality, which can result in a lifestyle mismatch.
It's easy to fall for Charlie. This handsome 2-year-old husky is intelligent, charming and affectionate. He enjoys being with people, appreciates pets and loves being in motion.
There's a joy about him that's hard to resist. His beautiful blue eyes appear to laugh, as if he's constantly celebrating life.
Charlie has some dog skills. He knows "sit," walks well on a leash and, though not interested in playing fetch, he likes to chase balls.
True to his breed, Charlie is highly social and isn’t content to be left alone for long periods of time. Huskies also tend to be independent thinkers, so training can be challenging. Due to their intelligence, athleticism and longing for companionship, a very secure yard is a must.
Therefore, husky adopters ideally are experienced dog-owners who are happiest taking their pup with them and know how to set canine rules with consistency and kindness.
Pets are the family we choose, so whether you're looking for a can-do partner like Charlie or a couch potato pal, there's a dog for you at the SLO County Animal Services shelter.
For more information about Charlie (ID No. 218389), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services' shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
Comments