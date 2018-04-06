Curious, one-eyed cat Mimi doesn't let anything hold her back

6-month-old cat Mimi is affectionate and adventurous — and she doesn't let having only one eye hold her back. She gets along with other cats and dogs, and she's available for adoption from SLO County Animal Services' shelter.
Ellen Perryess
