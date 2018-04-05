One-eyed shelter kitty Mimi is ready to bring joy to your home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Mimi:
Regularly, our pets express a grace we can only strive for. Mimi's grace is seen in her acceptance of loss.
She arrived at the shelter just 4 weeks old and in need of medical care — something was wrong with her eyes. At most county shelters, this striking tabby kitten would have been put to sleep. But our shelter's Animal Rescue Foundation fund could cover Mimi's medical expenses.
Happily, the veterinarian ophthalmologist was able to save one of Mimi's eyes, which is all she needs to negotiate her world with ease. In fact, Mimi shows no evidence that she's limited. This one-eyed kitty jumps up on cat perches, plays with toys, and runs through her foster mom's house with boundless joy.
Now 6 months old, Mimi has mastered her house-skills, appreciates attention from people, and enjoys the company of cats and dogs alike. She's a kitty who'll fit into most cat-loving households, whether she's an only cat or a playmate to an extended fur-family.
Mimi is a bit of a special-needs kitty, because the ophthalmologist recommends daily eye ointment. Fortunately, this is an over-the-counter item, and Mimi is fine with being treated — especially if the treatment comes with cuddles.
Interested in Mimi (ID No. 221180)? Please call Andrea at 805-781-4418.
The SLO County Animal Services shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
Wine 4 Paws fundraiser is this weekend
The 10th annual Wine 4 Paws event benefiting Woods Humane Society is set for this weekend: April 7 and 8.
About 100 local wineries — and Earth & Fire Brewing in Paso Robles and Olivas de Oro in Creston — will donate either tasting fees or a percentage of the weekend’s sales.
Visit www.wine4paws.com to print out a map and “passport” to have it stamped when you help generate a donation.
For more information, email info@wine4paws.com.
