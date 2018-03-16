Meet Joe the boxer, a shelter dog in SLO looking for his forever home

Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. This 10-year-old boxer seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle and a moment to be celebrated. For information on adopting Joe, call the SLO County shelter at 805-781-4413.
Ellen Perryess
Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv