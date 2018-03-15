Handsome shelter dog Joe walks on the sunny side of the street

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Joe:
Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. He’s an approximately 10-year-old boxer who seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle to be solved and a moment to be celebrated.
When Joe arrived at the shelter, it was assumed that with his classic boxer looks — nub tail, erect ears, deep chest and handsome markings — his owner would soon be in to claim him. But over a month has passed, and no one has come for Joe.
Which is confounding. Joe’s a nice guy who appreciates getting attention from people. If you’re the type who likes little kisses, Joe’s all in, and if not, he’s fine with just wagging his stubby tail in appreciation for loving pets.
Never miss a local story.
Joe’s excited to meet other dogs, though he settles down once the initial meet-and-greet is over. Joe also enjoys meeting people and makes them smile with his quizzical expressions and his “isn’t life great?” attitude.
He’s in excellent shape and needs only moderate exercise — be it going for walks or chasing a ball. He takes treats gently from your hand, has some leash training, knows “sit” and is motivated to learn new tricks if you have a mind to teach him.
Joe’s been waiting a long time to find a new home. Hopefully this cheerful senior will soon be someone’s happy companion on their daily walks which — because it’s with Joe — will always be on the sunny side of the street.
For more information about Joe (ID No. 223069), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
Comments