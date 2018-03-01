Playful shelter kittens Minnie and Binky are a cute 2-for-1 combo

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Minnie and Binky:

It’s hard to imagine unloved kittens, yet that’s how Minnie and Binky began their lives.

These motherless kittens were found when they were a month old — horribly sick and covered in fleas; it’s likely they wouldn’t have survived more than a day if they hadn’t been found.

Once at the shelter, they received the initial medical care they needed but, being so young, they still needed around-the-clock care.

Binky is a 5-month-old buff tabby cat who is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ Shelter. For more information about Binky, contact the shelter at 805-781-4413. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

Minnie is a 5-month-old orange tiger cat who is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ Shelter. For more information about Minnie, contact the shelter at 805-781-4413. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

Thankfully, a shelter staff member took them home where they could be bottle-fed until they were able to eat kitten chow. Amazingly, they didn’t just survive — they thrived.

Now this cute pair appreciate being held and petted. Nightly, they entertain their foster family — dogs, cats and people alike — with their playful antics.

The only telltale sign of their past hardship is an occasional recurrence of sneezing or congestion possibly caused by scarring from their recent respiratory infection. Fortunately, they require no medication, seem unfazed by a stuffy nose and continue to romp and play.

These social 5-month-old kittens — Binky a buff tabby, Minnie an orange tiger — are especially fond of each other so, if adopted together, it’s a two-for-the-price-of-one deal.

These two indoor kitties are ideal for someone who knows this pair’s occasional sneeze or runny nose are a reminder of their difficult start in life and will love them all the more for being the joyful miracles they are.

For more information about Minnie (ID No. 220968) and Binky (ID No. 220963), call Andrea at 805-781-4418, the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.

Get your pet spayed or neutered

The SLO County Animal Services’ shelter houses a staggering number of unwanted dogs and cats each year.

Both Woods Humane Society and Santa Maria Valley Humane Society offer low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, which help pets live longer, healthier lives and decreases the drive for dangerous behaviors such as roaming.

Additionally, neutered dogs and cats are less likely to get in fights or bite people. Altering your pet also reduces or stops most urine-marking and spraying. It also can help limit animal shelter overcrowding.

For more information, visit their websites at http://www.woodshumanesociety.org/shelter-services/spay-and- neuter.php.org or https://smvhs.org/spay-neuter/.