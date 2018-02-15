This chunky pup named Monkey needs an active family and a loving home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Monkey:
Monkey is a bit chunky, most likely because he’s just too darn sweet.
Dog lovers meet him and feel a nearly irresistible urge to make him happy. In his past life, this likely resulted in oversized portions of dog food, too many treats and table scraps.
But what genuinely makes Monkey the happiest is human companionship. He stays closely by your side on walks (though, if given a choice, he’d likely choose a tummy-rub over the walk).
Never miss a local story.
Given this devotion to people, it is extra sad that his owners had to give him up because they’d lost their home.
Hopefully his dog skills will help him find a new family. According to his previous owners, this Queensland heeler-mix is 3 years old, housebroken, travels well in a car and likes napping.
Monkey has successfully lived with chickens and livestock. He’s also good with children of all ages and dogs of all sizes. He does have a weakness for chasing cats, so a feline-free home is ideal.
This good boy is a pudgy pooch who needs to lose some weight. To that end, Monkey’s looking for a family who’ll help him meet his fitness goals — moderate exercise, a good kibble-to-height ratio and lots of love.
For more information about Monkey (ID No. 21925), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
Valentine’s month at HART
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria is running an adoption promotion for the month of February in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
A cat or kitten can be adopted for a fee of $14, or a pair of cats for $25. Each cat or kitten has been spayed or neutered, is up to date on vaccinations and has been microchipped.
Additionally, a free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag are included.
For more information, visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, call 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. HART is open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
Comments