Pet Tales

Curious shelter kitty Sara is ready for adventure — and a new home

By Tribune staff

pettales@thetribunenews.com

February 02, 2018 05:49 PM

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Sara:

For an optimist, even during difficult times, there’s the belief the future holds great promise. Sara is one such believer.

Sara is an 8-month-old kitty with a patchwork coat. She has the classic tabby “M” on her forehead, with brown and black “bullseye” markings on her sides.

She’s a friendly kitty who’s happy to meet new people, especially if they’ll pet her or offer up her favorite toy — because Sara appreciates a lap, as well as chasing anything on a string.

When Sara arrived at the shelter, she was 2 months old and clearly had not been properly cared for. Fortunately, shelter staff could ensure she received the medicated bathes she needed and — though the treatment took months — Sara’s now completely recovered and ready for adoption.

sara
Sara is a friendly 8-month-old kitty who is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter.
Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

In her foster home, Sara’s learning the world is larger than a kennel. Initially, the bathroom she’s in seemed overwhelmingly large to her. Now she’s discovered the joys of leaping in and out of the tub.

Sara is looking for a quiet home with someone who appreciates her need to slowly discover new things. To meet Sara, call her foster at 805-528-6202.

For more information about Sara (ID No. 219602), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.

Wine 4 Paws fundraiser

The 10th annual Wine 4 Paws event benefiting Woods Humane Society is scheduled for the first weekend in April.

About 100 local wineries — and Earth & Fire Brewery in Paso Robles and Olivas de Oro in Creston — will donate either tasting fees or a percentage of the weekend’s sales.

Visit www.wine4paws.com to print out a map and “passport” to have it stamped when you help generate a donation.

For more information about the April 7-8 event, contact director Sarah Tomasetti at info@wine4paws.com.

Simon-Valentine
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria will be running a Valentine’s adoption promotion for the month of February. Cats and kittens like Simon (pictured) will be available for a fee of $14.
Marianne Selindh Homeless Animal Rescue Team

Valentine’s month at HART

The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria is running an adoption promotion for the month of February in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

A cat or kitten can be adopted for a fee of $14, or a pair of cats for $25. Each cat or kitten has been spayed or neutered, is up to date on vaccinations and has been microchipped.

Additionally, a free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag are included.

For more information, visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, call 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. HART is open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.

About Pet Tales

If you have stories or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, please send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406. Like our page at Facebook.com/SLOPetTales.