Curious shelter kitty Sara is ready for adventure — and a new home

Sara is an 8-month-old kitty with a patchwork coat who is currently in a foster home. She’s a friendly kitty who’s happy to meet new people, and especially likes chasing anything on a string. For more information about Sara, contact the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

