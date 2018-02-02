Curious shelter kitty Sara is ready for adventure — and a new home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Sara:
For an optimist, even during difficult times, there’s the belief the future holds great promise. Sara is one such believer.
Sara is an 8-month-old kitty with a patchwork coat. She has the classic tabby “M” on her forehead, with brown and black “bullseye” markings on her sides.
She’s a friendly kitty who’s happy to meet new people, especially if they’ll pet her or offer up her favorite toy — because Sara appreciates a lap, as well as chasing anything on a string.
When Sara arrived at the shelter, she was 2 months old and clearly had not been properly cared for. Fortunately, shelter staff could ensure she received the medicated bathes she needed and — though the treatment took months — Sara’s now completely recovered and ready for adoption.
In her foster home, Sara’s learning the world is larger than a kennel. Initially, the bathroom she’s in seemed overwhelmingly large to her. Now she’s discovered the joys of leaping in and out of the tub.
Sara is looking for a quiet home with someone who appreciates her need to slowly discover new things. To meet Sara, call her foster at 805-528-6202.
For more information about Sara (ID No. 219602), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
Wine 4 Paws fundraiser
The 10th annual Wine 4 Paws event benefiting Woods Humane Society is scheduled for the first weekend in April.
About 100 local wineries — and Earth & Fire Brewery in Paso Robles and Olivas de Oro in Creston — will donate either tasting fees or a percentage of the weekend’s sales.
Visit www.wine4paws.com to print out a map and “passport” to have it stamped when you help generate a donation.
For more information about the April 7-8 event, contact director Sarah Tomasetti at info@wine4paws.com.
Valentine’s month at HART
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria is running an adoption promotion for the month of February in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
A cat or kitten can be adopted for a fee of $14, or a pair of cats for $25. Each cat or kitten has been spayed or neutered, is up to date on vaccinations and has been microchipped.
Additionally, a free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag are included.
For more information, visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, call 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. HART is open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
