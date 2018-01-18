Full-figured shelter dogs Holly and Pepper need new homes — and moderate diets

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Holly and Pepper:
Temptation is tough for Holly.
Pet Tales readers may recall this Staffordshire terrier from her 2015 appearance. Then 5 years old, she had raised many litters of puppies.
Back then, county shelter staff made sure Holly got spayed and helped her learn a few life skills. She even found a new home. All was going great, until two months ago when a pet bunny moved into the house.
Never miss a local story.
Holly struggles with temptation, especially around perceived edibles, and to Holly, this bunny looked like lunch. Her owners severely overfed Holly — perhaps in hopes of satiating her — but she still thought the bunny would make a tasty snack.
So in the end, the bunny stayed and Holly was sent back at the shelter, now uncertain about her future and seriously overweight.
Fortunately, Holly remains a sweet dog who enjoys chew toys, waddling around the yard and being with people. Holly is looking for a home where meal portions are reasonable, treats are limited and there are no small pets such as bunnies and cats.
If you would like to give a home to a full-figured dog but a Staffordshire terrier isn’t your breed, consider Pepper. She’s a gentle 5-year-old Queeensland heeler mix who was found in the Carrizo Plain and in need of a diet.
Each of these dogs would love to find their own home where love is in abundance, but kibble and treats are in moderation.
For more information about Holly (ID No. 205186) and Pepper (ID No. 222502), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
Comments