Tawny the cat just lost her home. Can she live with you?

More Videos

Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico 0:45

Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

Pause
What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay 0:44

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay

Here's what you need to know about E. coli 0:45

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

Sacramento Fire Department responds to groping investigation 1:48

Sacramento Fire Department responds to groping investigation

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco 0:28

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco

Watch SLO residents get spooked by prankster in Bubblegum Alley 1:24

Watch SLO residents get spooked by prankster in Bubblegum Alley

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

  • Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

    Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv.

Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services
Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

Pet Tales

Tawny the cat just lost her home. Can she live with you?

By Tribune staff

pettales@thetribunenews.com

January 04, 2018 05:22 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Tawny:

Many homeless pets have known the pleasure of family life. Senior pets in particular know how good it is to be loved and long to be in a home once more.

Unfortunately, adopters of older pets are a rare breed.

Tawny the cat is one of our shelter seniors. She’s a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving and has been at the shelter since.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tawny’s a sweet cat who appreciates being petted and loves her kitty treats. She’s been a house cat, and because she’s declawed, she needs to be an indoor-only cat to keep her safe. Tawny’s ideal for a quiet home where she can grace window sills and warm sofa cushions.

Shelter volunteers rejoice when one of the older dogs or cats finds a home. Thankfully, Clyde — last month’s featured Pet Tales senior dog — is now in a home and celebrating life with his new family.

Tawny is waiting for someone special — just like Clyde’s adopters.

For more information about Tawny (ID No. 221783), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.

If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.

  Comments  

Videos

Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

View More Video

About Pet Tales

If you have stories or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, please send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406. Like our page at Facebook.com/SLOPetTales.