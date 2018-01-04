Tawny the cat just lost her home. Can she live with you?

More Videos 0:45 Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico Pause 0:42 What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:44 Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay 0:45 Here's what you need to know about E. coli 7:43 Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 1:48 Sacramento Fire Department responds to groping investigation 0:38 Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:28 Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco 1:24 Watch SLO residents get spooked by prankster in Bubblegum Alley 1:12 These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

