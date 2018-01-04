Tawny the cat just lost her home. Can she live with you?

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Tawny:
Many homeless pets have known the pleasure of family life. Senior pets in particular know how good it is to be loved and long to be in a home once more.
Unfortunately, adopters of older pets are a rare breed.
Tawny the cat is one of our shelter seniors. She’s a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving and has been at the shelter since.
Tawny’s a sweet cat who appreciates being petted and loves her kitty treats. She’s been a house cat, and because she’s declawed, she needs to be an indoor-only cat to keep her safe. Tawny’s ideal for a quiet home where she can grace window sills and warm sofa cushions.
Shelter volunteers rejoice when one of the older dogs or cats finds a home. Thankfully, Clyde — last month’s featured Pet Tales senior dog — is now in a home and celebrating life with his new family.
Tawny is waiting for someone special — just like Clyde’s adopters.
For more information about Tawny (ID No. 221783), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
