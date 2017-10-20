Gentle Dallas the dog is once again looking for a home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Dallas:

Dallas’ long search for a loving home continues.

She’s a blue merle Queensland Heeler who came to the Animal Services shelter more than a year ago, when she was 7 years old. Being a stray, we had no knowledge of her past, but because of her gentle demeanor, it was assumed her owner would soon come to claim her.

No one did.

And then volunteers were pleased when Dallas was adopted. But sometimes good things don’t last, and Dallas’ life was upended a year later when her owner had to go into a care facility. Dallas was surrendered back to the shelter.

Dallas is now 8 years old and is still fit — though a bit more full-figured — so she has maintained her zest for herding or chasing livestock, chickens and cats. However, without these temptations, she’s a mellow girl who enjoys going for walks. She rides well in cars and takes treats gently from your hand. She’s also good with like-minded dogs, regardless of their size; at the Wiggle Waggle Walk earlier this month, she calmly hung out with an array of other canines and appreciated attention from people of all ages.

For more information about Dallas (ID No. 214187), call 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.

Meet Dallas, an 8-year-old blue merle Queensland Heeler looking for a new home. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

Most-Lucky-Cat Contest

The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria is hosting a Most-Lucky-Cat contest.

How do I enter my cat? If you have a lucky-cat story, email it to HART. In 100 words or fewer, write how or why your cat brought you good luck. Include your name, address, phone number, the lucky cat’s name and a photo.

How can my cat win? A panel of judges will select the 10 “lucky cat” stories they find most engaging. From these 10 finalists, the winning and runner-up stories will be chosen in a drawing. Winners will be announced in November on the HART website.

Email your Most-Lucky-Cat contest entry by Oct. 31 to warmhearts@slohart.org. Include your cat’s photo in JPEG file format.

Annual Cause for Paws Raffle

HART’s Guardian Angel program is sponsoring a Cause for Paws fundraiser. This year, local businesses, artists and Guardian Angel supporters have donated 47 tempting raffle prizes for the event. (GA funds are dedicated exclusively to covering costly medical procedures that HART’s general fund cannot handle on a routine basis.)

Tickets — $10 apiece or three for $25 — may be purchased at the HART office, at Cambria’s Farmers Market, or by phone (805-927-7377). The drawing will be held Oct. 28. Winners will be notified by phone or email and need not be present to win.