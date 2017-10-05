Shelter cat Milady is sweet, distinct and longs for a new home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Milady:

Everything seems to come to the Animal Services’ shelter in waves. It might be an influx of Lhasa Apso dogs, an abundance of chickens, an uptick in a particular color of cat, or a wide assortment of bunnies.

This month, the wave consists of a high number of critters — particularly cats — needing dental care.

According to Cornell University, studies show between 50 to 90 percent of adult cats suffer from some form of dental disease.

Milady is an excellent example. This petite adult cat’s friendly disposition never let on that her teeth were causing her pain. Fortunately, community donations to the shelter’s ARF Fund covered the cost of her dental work, and she’s now ready to find a loving home.

Milady is a lovely black kitty with unique markings. Half of her chin is black and the other white, and below the white patch is an orange splash along the side of her neck. To add to her distinctive looks she has arresting amber-colored eyes and she habitually carries her tail in the shape of a question mark.

Her friendliness is also a stand-out. Milady meows — which is more of an endearing squeak — as she comes up for head rubs, which she leans into with great appreciation.

Milady’s weary of being one of the county’s many homeless cats and longs for a home where she can be someone’s special, one-of-a-kind feline.

For more information about Milady (ID No. 220009), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.

Most-Lucky-Cat Contest

Some folks believe black cats bring bad luck. The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria believes that cats — all cats — bring good luck. To investigate this theory, HART is hosting a Most-Lucky-Cat contest.

How do I enter my cat? If you have a lucky-cat story, email it to HART. In 100 words or fewer, let them know how or why your cat brought you good luck. Please include your name, complete address, phone number and the lucky cat’s name (plus photo).

How can my cat win? An impartial panel of judges will select the 10 “lucky cat” stories they find most engaging. From these 10 finalists, the winning and runner-up stories will be chosen in a drawing. Winners will be announced in November on the HART website.

Email your Most-Lucky-Cat contest entry by Oct. 31 to warmhearts@slohart.org. Include your cat’s photo in JPEG file format.