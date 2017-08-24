Two pups left at the shelter one night need their forever home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Cole and Porter:
For those with pets, caring for our animals is an act of love. For those who volunteer or work at the SLO County Animal Services’ shelter, this love for companion animals is also expressed in service.
Right now, the shelter is extremely full. Currently, more than 90 felines and 50 dogs greet shelter volunteers and staff each day; all are in need of human kindness and care.
Recently, shelter staff arrived to find several 7-week-old Labrador-mix puppies who had been left in the night. For pet lovers, such an action is incomprehensible because spaying and neutering is far preferable to even considering abandoning an unwanted litter.
As for the puppies, Cole and Porter are precious. They’re happy, joyful pups who enjoy chasing after toys, getting cuddles or playing tug.
Being social critters, they’re happy to meet other dogs and new people. They aim to please and are already working on dog skills such as walking on a leash, sitting on command and house-training.
If you’d like to meet Cole or Porter, call or text their foster mom at 805-550-7577. If adoption isn’t an option but helping homeless pets is, please call Holli for information about becoming a shelter volunteer at 805-781-4256.
If you haven’t yet altered your pet, check out Woods Humane Society’s low-cost spay and neuter programs.
We all can make a difference — adopt a homeless critter, alter your pets, become a shelter volunteer.
For more information about Cole (ID No. 219775) and Porter (ID No. 219776), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
Dog Splash Days at Templeton pool coming up
The Templeton Community Pool will host numerous dogs and dog owners during the 11th annual Dog Splash Days event Sept. 9-10.
The pool will be open to dogs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 10 a.m. Sunday session is reserved for small dogs (under 30 pounds) and senior or infirm dogs.
Swim sessions are scheduled on the hour and are limited to 20 dogs at a time. Dog life vests and floating retrieval toys will be provided.
Parks4Pups, a local nonprofit group, organizes the two-day event, and all proceeds benefit Vineyard Dog Park in Templeton. Last year, 250 dogs participated in the event.
To participate, dogs must be 5 months or older and adult male dogs must be neutered. If a dog begins to display aggressive behavior, they will be required to leave the pool area immediately, and their owner will receive a full refund.
Admission is $20 per dog per swim session, and event organizers recommend making reservations in advance.
The Templeton Community Pool is located at the corner of Old County Road and 6th Street, adjacent to the downtown park in Templeton.
For more information about this event, visit http://www.parks4pups.org/ or call 805-239-4437.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
