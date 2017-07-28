Shelter pups Beauty and Winston are looking for their perfect match

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Beauty and Winston:
When a love that should last a lifetime is suddenly gone, it can feel like the world has ended and there’s no place where you belong.
Winston and Beauty can relate. They once belonged to families, but now they’re living at the SLO County Animal Services’ shelter longing to love again.
Winston is a 5-year-old Labrador/pointer mix who has the skills to be a good family dog. He’s a gentle, quiet boy who’s comfortable with people of all ages. He has good house manners and some obedience training. Winston needs a cat-free home, though. With proper introductions, he’s fine with like-minded dogs and appears to be unconcerned about cattle.
Beauty has had her fair-share of heartache, mostly due to falling for those who aren’t the best match for her. This 5-year-old schipperke mix is a gentle soul, who longs to be the only pet in an adult household. Beauty appreciates being brushed, going for car rides and being praised for knowing the commands “sit” and “shake.” Without the distractions of children and other animals, Beauty is a content, loving pet who appreciates the simple life.
True love requires some soul-searching to identify the perfect match. Both Winston and Beauty hope their soul mates will soon come to the shelter and recognize in them a kindred spirit.
For more information about Beauty (ID No. 929647) and Winston (ID No. 191573), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cats also are tested for FeLV and FIV, and adopters receive a carrier.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
Comments