Shelter pups Beauty and Winston are looking for their perfect match

These two San Luis Obispo County Animal Services dogs are looking for homes. Meet Winston and Beauty. Winston is a 5-year-old male Labrador/pointer mix who's a mellow guy. Beauty is a 5-year-old female schipperke mix who is a gentle soul. Call the shelter at 805-781-4413 for more information.

