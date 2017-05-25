This 3-legged shelter kitty is ready for the house-cat life

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Eileen:
For outdoor cats, the world is an asphalt jungle swarming with cars, trucks and potential predators. Because of this, their proverbial nine lives pass much faster than kitties who live indoors or have secure yards in which to prowl.
And though some people take comfort in the amazing way some outdoor cats are untouched by brushes with mortality, other cats aren’t so lucky.
Eileen is an excellent example.
This little gray and white kitty apparently is not blessed with a sixth sense about cars. This deficiency resulted in her receiving a glancing blow that left her alive but with a seriously injured back leg. A good Samaritan scooped her up and took her to a veterinary office, where it was determined that amputation was necessary.
Fortunately, ongoing donations to the SLO County Animal Services’ ARF fund made the surgery possible that saved her life. She’s been recovering in a foster home, where she’s shown she’s good with other cats. Though a bit shy when meeting new people, she is a loving lap cat once she knows you. She’s also mastered using the litter box as well as other house-cat skills.
While only a little over a year old, Eileen has already spent one of her nine lives. Now this little kitty is looking for a family who’ll cherish her by keeping her safely indoors so she’ll not need the other eight lives.
For more information about Eileen (ID No. 216455), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Contact Pet Tales at pettales@thetribunenews.com.
