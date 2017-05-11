Shelter dog Zoe can’t hear your words, but she can love you with all her heart

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of overlooked Zoe.
You may recognize Zoe: Two months ago, she was one of four featured Pet Tales dogs. The other three found homes — but not Zoe.
She may have been overlooked, but this is her chance to be front and center.
Zoe is two dogs in one. She’s a loving companion who appreciates pets and will devote herself to the adults and children she loves. In the presence of a tennis ball, she becomes a fetch machine. That ball will either be in her mouth or at your feet, with Zoe waiting for the game to begin.
Given her agility and confidence, you’d never suspect she’s a senior nor imagine she’s deaf — yet both are true.
Being deaf, she can’t hear cars or other threats coming; additionally, she can be startled by unseen or playful dogs. So, Zoe needs an adoptive family who will keep her leashed in unfenced areas and are happy to have Zoe as their only dog. In exchange, Zoe will love them unconditionally.
Zoe can’t respond to verbal commands, but she does know some visual ones. To help prospective adopters learn how to communicate with Zoe, she comes with a free session with a dog trainer. She also comes with her own tennis ball “chuckit.”
Zoe is a loving dog who can’t hear your words, but she can love you with all her heart.
For more information about Zoe (ID No. 158036), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Cat adoption special
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria is blooming with cats. As a result, HART is offering a reduced adoption fee of $11 for cats and kittens 7 months and older through Monday. Adoptees have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. The adoption package includes a bag of kibble, an ID tag and a free wellness exam from a local veterinarian.
HART is at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Visit www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria for more information.
Dogs for Clean Water in Morro Bay
The city of Morro Bay will host Dogfest 2017: Dogs for Clean Water from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Morro Bay City Park at Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street. The free, family-friendly event will focus on how people and pets can keep the water clean in creeks and the estuary. Activities include a fake dog poo pickup race, demonstrations and giveaways. Call 805-772-3834 for more information.
Monthly pet adoption event
San Luis Bay Motors Kia in Paso Robles is having a pet adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. May 20. Several pet agencies will be on hand to help you find your “furever friend.” San Luis Bay Motors Kia, 2700 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. 805-239-8700.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
