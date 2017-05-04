Looking for a new pet? HART in Cambria has the perfect cat adoption special

Cat adoption special
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria is blooming with cats. As a result, HART is offering a reduced adoption fee of $11 for cats and kittens 7 months and older through May 15. Adoptees have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. The adoption package includes a bag of kibble, an ID tag and a free wellness exam from a local veterinarian.
HART is at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Visit www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria for more information.
Central Coast Crush dog show
San Luis Obispo Kennel Club will present Central Coast Crush, an all-breed conformation dog show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Admission to the show is free. The Event Center is at 2198 Riverside Ave. For more information, go to www.slokc.org.
A celebration for wildlife
Pacific Wildlife Care will celebrate its 30th anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. May 13 by getting Wild in the Plaza. The free, family event at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo will feature animal ambassadors, entertainment, children’s activities and food. For more information, go to www.pacificwildllecare.org.
Dogs for Clean Water in Morro Bay
The city of Morro Bay presents Dogfest 2017: Dogs for Clean Water from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Morro Bay City Park at Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street. The free, family-friendly event will focus on how people and pets can keep the water clean in creeks and the estuary. Activities include a fake dog poo pickup race, demonstrations and giveaways. Call 805-772-3834 for more information.
Monthly pet adoption event
San Luis Bay Motors Kia in Paso Robles is having a pet adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. May 20. Several pet agencies will be on hand to help you find your furever friend. San Luis Bay Motors Kia, 2700 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. 805-239-8700.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays and the second Friday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
