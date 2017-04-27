Help these local shelter pets get the medical care they need

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Can a life change in just five weeks? Art on the Spectrum in SLO aims to do just that Pause 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:42 California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks at Cal Poly 2:45 SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun' 0:53 Meet the shelter cats and dogs getting help from the Animals Requesting Friends fund 0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen 1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Animals Requesting Friends fund at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services makes it possible for many homeless pets to start their lives again by paying for their medical needs and helping to get them healthy. Meet some of those animals, including Cutie the cat, who will get surgery for a damaged inner eyelid. She'll then be available for adoption. Ellen Perryess San Luis Obispo County Animal Services