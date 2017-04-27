Help these local shelter pets get the medical care they need

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Cutie the cat and other animals with injuries and health problems who get the help they need thanks to the Animals Requesting Friends fund.
Homeless animals depend on our generosity: Adopters of shelter pets open their homes to new four-legged family members; shelter volunteers care for pets longing to be loved; and — at the SLO County Animal Services shelter — people donate to the ARF fund, which makes it possible for many homeless animals to start their lives again.
Cutie is a good example.
This 4-month-old kitten came to the shelter very scared and in need of medical treatment for a damaged inner eyelid. Compassionate shelter volunteers and staff have helped Cutie realize that she is safe and loved. Once Cutie has her needed surgery, she’ll be ready for a loving home.
This month, several other shelter animals have benefited from ARF funds. Bianca, a beautiful German shepherd, will have a tumor removed. Benny, a border collie/corgi mix, is receiving needed medicated baths. And a lovely tortoiseshell kitty with a fractured pelvis was X-rayed and now has a quiet space to heal.
Individuals can make a difference every day by volunteering at the shelter, fostering kittens or donating. Donations to ARF can be sent to SLO County Animal Services — ARF Fund, P.O. Box 4110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93403.
Kitten foster families are especially needed right now. If you’re interested, call 805-781-4418.
For more information about Cutie (ID No. 217176), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to find more information about adoption fees and to see shelter animals available for adoption.
Cat adoption special
It’s spring, and the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria is “blooming” with cats. As a result, HART is offering a reduced adoption fee of $11 for cats and kittens 7 months and older through May 15. Adoptees have been spayed/neutered and microchipped, and they are up to date on vaccinations. The adoption package includes a bag of kibble, an ID tag and a free wellness exam from a local veterinarian.
HART is at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Visit www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria for more information.
Central Coast Crush dog show
The San Luis Obispo Kennel Club will present Central Coast Crush, an all-breed conformation dog show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Admission to the show is free. The Event Center is at 2198 Riverside Ave. For more information, go to www.slokc.org.
Dogs for Clean Water in Morro Bay
The city of Morro Bay presents Dogfest 2017: Dogs for Clean Water from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Morro Bay City Park at Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street. The free family-friendly event will focus on how people and pets can keep the water clean in creeks and the estuary. Activities include a fake dog poo pickup race, demonstrations and giveaways. Call 805-772-3834 for more information.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays and the second Friday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
