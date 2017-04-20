Cat adoption special at HART in Cambria highlights pet events in SLO County

Cat adoption special
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria is blooming with cats. As a result, HART is offering a reduced adoption fee of $11 for cats and kittens 7 months and older through May 15. Adoptees have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. The adoption package includes a bag of kibble, an ID tag and a free wellness exam from a local veterinarian.
HART is at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Visit www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria for more information.
Volunteer Day at horse sanctuary
Join a national celebration and trot out to Lompoc to give horses a hand. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, plant drought-tolerant native plants, clean water troughs for the horses and burros, and view horses. The sanctuary is at 4115 Jalama Road. For information, call 805-737-9246 or go to www.returntofreedom.org.
Wines, Pines and Felines in Cambria
Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s fifth annual Wines, Pines and Felines will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The event is HART’s most important fundraiser of the year.
The event, at the Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, will include dinner with wine and a no-host bar, auction and musical program by Café Musique. Tickets are $95 per person and are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, the HART shelter office or by phone at 805-927-7377 or 805-927-5956.
Central Coast Crush dog show
San Luis Obispo Kennel Club will present Central Coast Crush, an all-breed conformation dog show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Paso Robles Event Center. The entry deadline is Wednesday. Admission to the show is free. The Event Center is at 2198 Riverside Ave. For more information, go to www.slokc.org.
Dogs for Clean Water in Morro Bay
The city of Morro Bay presents Dogfest 2017: Dogs for Clean Water from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Morro Bay City Park at Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street. The free family-friendly event will focus on how people and pets can keep the water clean in creeks and the estuary. Activities include a fake dog poo pickup race, demonstrations and giveaways. Call 805-772-3834 for more information.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays and the second Friday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
