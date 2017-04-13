Maggie, a ‘lovable gremlin,’ is just a cheery pup looking for a home

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Maggie, who is having a tough time finding her forever home.

Maggie’s life seems to have been a series of unfortunate events, yet from her cheery disposition, you’d never know it.

She, along with two other dogs, came to the shelter when their owner died. Sadly, the other dogs had such serious health issues that they were euthanized.

Thankfully, Maggie is in good health and celebrates each day. She loves chasing balls, hanging out with mellow dogs and going for walks. She’s gentle when taking a treat and thinks balls are fun to chase or gleefully chew.

Unfortunately, finding a home has been tough. Maggie might not be the youngest or the fluffiest: She’s a 9-year-old mix who looks like a lovable gremlin, with her serious underbite, slightly bulging eyes and bat ears.

To compound her woes, Maggie and the other dogs had gotten out shortly after their owner died. A kerfuffle resulted in the owner of another dog sustaining a minor bite. So now, though it’s unknown who caused the injury, Maggie’s got a record.

Maggie is looking for an adult home or one with teens where she can play ball and be loved. Because the volunteers love Maggie, half her adoption fee is paid.

For more information about Maggie (ID No. 162556), call the volunteer line at the shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.

The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.

Volunteer Day at horse sanctuary

Join a national celebration and trot out to Lompoc to give horses a hand. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22, Return to Freedom’s American Wild Horse Sanctuary will host a Volunteer Day that will include planting native plants, cleaning water troughs for the horses and burros, and viewing horses. The sanctuary is at 4115 Jalama Road. For more information, call 805-737-9246 or go to www.returntofreedom.org.

Wines, Pines and Felines in Cambria

Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s fifth annual Wines, Pines and Felines will be from 5 to 9 p.m. April 26. The event is HART’s most important fundraiser of the year.

The event, at the Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, will include dinner with wine and a no-host bar, auction and musical program by Café Musique. Tickets are $95 per person and are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, the HART shelter office, or by phone at 805-927-7377 or 805-927-5956.

HART is at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Visit www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria for more information.