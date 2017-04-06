Raise a glass: Woods Humane Society’s Wine 4 Paws fundraiser is this weekend

The ninth annual Wine 4 Paws event benefiting Woods Humane Society is set for Saturday and Sunday.
More than 70 wineries — and some olive oil companies — will donate either tasting fees or a percentage of the weekend’s sales. Print out a map and passport and have it stamped when you help generate a donation.
For more information, email info@wine4paws.com or visit www.woodshumanesociety.org/news-and-events/wine-4-paws.php.
Wines, Pines and Felines in Cambria
Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s fifth annual Wines, Pines and Felines will be from 5 to 9 p.m. April 26. The event is HART’s most important fundraiser of the year.
The event, at the Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, will include dinner with wine and a no-host bar, auction and musical program by Café Musique. Tickets are $95 per person and are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, the HART shelter office, or by phone at 805-927-7377 or 805-927-5956.
HART is at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Visit www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria for more information.
Volunteer Day at horse sanctuary
Join a national celebration and trot out to Lompoc to give horses a hand. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22, Return to Freedom’s American Wild Horse Sanctuary will host a Volunteer Day that will include planting native plants, cleaning water troughs for the horses and burros, and viewing horses. The sanctuary is at 4115 Jalama Road. For more information, call 805-737-9246 or go to www.returntofreedom.org.
Central Coast Crush dog show
San Luis Obispo Kennel Club will present Central Coast Crush, an all-breed conformation dog show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Paso Robles Event Center. The entry deadline is April 26. Admission to the show is free. The Event Center is at 2198 Riverside Ave. For more information, go to www.slokc.org.
Dogs for Clean Water in Morro Bay
The city of Morro Bay presents Dogfest 2017: Dogs for Clean Water from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Morro Bay City Park at Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street. The free family-friendly event will focus on how people and pets can keep the water clean in creeks and the estuary. Activities include a fake dog poo pickup race, demonstrations and giveaways. Call 805-772-3834 for more information.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments