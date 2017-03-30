‘Life is short. Eat more snacks’: These 2 sister shelter dogs live life to the fullest

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of sisters Kiya and Pumpkin:
For the past 11 years, Kiya and Pumpkin have been playmates to children, walking partners to adults and a source of comfort to each other. They are good companions who know the best things in life are shared — whether it be love, food or affection.
If they were humans, they’d likely be sages offering words of wisdom: “A joyous tail wins more hearts.” “Why bark when you can wag?” And “Life is short. Eat more snacks.”
These two sisters are happy, easygoing gals who appear to be primarily Labrador, though their slightly curling tail, disinterest in playing fetch and softer coat suggest a splash of another breed. Regardless of the mix, they love people of all ages and appreciate any form of affection.
These two have an easy grace that seems to come, at least in part, from being with each other. To help them stay together, a good Samaritan has paid half of their adoption fees, so you can have two great pups for the price of one.
Many siblings fight like cats and dogs, but not Kiya and Pumpkin; they’ve loved each other since the day they were born. They are best friends for life.
For more information about Kiya (ID No. 216895) and Pumpkin (ID No. 216894), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
▪ ▪ ▪
Garage sale to benefit pups
Join SLO-4-Pups at the Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale at 915 Mesa St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. All proceeds benefit the dog park. Call 805-235-5949 or 805-772-1971 to donate to the sale.
Jog with a dog at Vina Robles
Registration is open for the ninth annual Dog Jog on Saturday, taking place at Vina Robles Winery’s vineyard at 3400 Mill Road in Paso Robles.
The fundraising event includes a 2K or 4K jog or walk, music, lunch, vendors, auction, dog contests and more. All proceeds benefit Sherwood Dog Park in Paso Robles.
Registration is $30. Event check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the jog begins at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, visit www.parks4pups.org or call 805-239-9326. The event will take place rain or shine.
Raise a glass: Wine 4 Paws
The ninth annual Wine 4 Paws event benefiting Woods Humane Society is set for April 8 and 9.
More than 70 wineries — and some olive oil companies — will donate either tasting fees or a percentage of the weekend’s sales. Print out a map and passport and have it stamped when you help generate a donation.
For more information, email info@wine4paws.com or visit www.woodshumanesociety.org/news-and-events/wine-4-paws.php.
Go to the Kia dealership, adopt a pet
San Luis Bay Motors Kia in Paso Robles will hold its monthly Adopt a Pet event from noon to 4 p.m. April 15 and May 20. Many agencies with cats and dogs are expected to be there to help you find your “furever friend.” San Luis Bay Motors Kia, 2700 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. 805-239-8700.
Looking for limericks
“St. Catrick’s Day” has come and gone, but the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART), is still celebrating — and that means limericks about cats!
And that means a HART St. Catrick’s Day Limerick Contest.
To enter HART’s St. Catrick’s Day Limerick Contest, submit an original, cat-related limerick by April 17. An impartial panel of HART volunteers will select the winners. Winning limericks, with the author’s name (and, if provided, a picture of the cat immortalized in the limerick) will be published in HART’s newsletter and on its website and Facebook page.
As a family-oriented organization, HART will publish only limericks considered appropriate for all ages.
Send your limerick(s) to warmhearts@slohart.org. No more than three limericks per entrant, please. Be sure to give us your full name, email address and a phone number where you can be reached.
HART is at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Visit www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/ HARTCambria for more information.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments