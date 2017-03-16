Jog with a dog or eat pizza for pups in upcoming SLO County pet fundraisers

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Pizza for paws
From noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Hearthstone Vineyard will be having a pizza party benefiting Woods Humane Society. Pizza slices will be provided for a simple donation. Hearthstone is at 5070 Vineyard Drive in Paso Robles. For more information, call 805-238-2544.
Garage sale to benefit pups
Join SLO-4-Pups at the Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale at 915 Mesa St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31 and April 1 and 2. All proceeds benefit the dog park.
Call 805-235-5949 or 805-772-1971 to donate to the sale.
Jog with a dog
Registration is open for the ninth annual Dog Jog on Saturday, April 1, taking place through Vina Robles vineyard.
The fundraising event includes a 2k or 4k jog or walk, music, lunch, vendors, auction, dog contests and more. All event proceeds benefit Sherwood Dog Park in Paso Robles.
Early registration is $25 and continues through March 30. After March 30, the fee is $30.
Event check-in begins at 9 a.m.; the jog begins at 10 a.m. Vina Robles Winery is at 3400 Mill Road, Paso Robles.
For information or to register for the Dog Jog, visit www.parks4pups.org or call 805-239-9326. The event will take place rain or shine.
Raise a glass
The ninth annual Wine 4 Paws event benefiting Woods Humane Society is slated for April 8 and 9.
More than 70 wineries, and some olive oil companies, will be donating either their tasting fees or a percentage of the weekend’s sales. Print out a map and passport and have it stamped when you help to generate a donation.
For more information, email info@wine4paws.com or go to www.woodshumanesociety.org/news-and-events/wine-4-paws.php.
Looking for limericks
St. Catrick’s Day is on its way. For the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART), that means limericks … about cats! And that means a HART St. Catrick’s Day Limerick Contest.
To enter, submit an original, cat-related limerick by April 17. An impartial panel of HART volunteers will select the winners. Winning limericks, with the author’s name (and, if provided, a picture of the cat immortalized in the limerick) will be published in HART’s newsletter, and on its website and Facebook page.
As a family oriented organization, HART will publish only limericks considered appropriate for all ages.
Send your limerick(s) to warmhearts@slohart.org. No more than three limericks per entrant, please. Be sure to give us your full name, your email address, and a phone number where you can be reached.
Visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, call 805-927-7377 or go online to www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at San Luis Obispo County libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments