Pet Tales

March 16, 2017 2:52 PM

Jog with a dog or eat pizza for pups in upcoming SLO County pet fundraisers

Tribune staff

pettales@thetribunenews.com

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:

Pizza for paws

From noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Hearthstone Vineyard will be having a pizza party benefiting Woods Humane Society. Pizza slices will be provided for a simple donation. Hearthstone is at 5070 Vineyard Drive in Paso Robles. For more information, call 805-238-2544.

Garage sale to benefit pups

Join SLO-4-Pups at the Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale at 915 Mesa St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31 and April 1 and 2. All proceeds benefit the dog park.

Call 805-235-5949 or 805-772-1971 to donate to the sale.

Jog with a dog

Registration is open for the ninth annual Dog Jog on Saturday, April 1, taking place through Vina Robles vineyard.

The fundraising event includes a 2k or 4k jog or walk, music, lunch, vendors, auction, dog contests and more. All event proceeds benefit Sherwood Dog Park in Paso Robles.

Early registration is $25 and continues through March 30. After March 30, the fee is $30.

Event check-in begins at 9 a.m.; the jog begins at 10 a.m. Vina Robles Winery is at 3400 Mill Road, Paso Robles.

For information or to register for the Dog Jog, visit www.parks4pups.org or call 805-239-9326. The event will take place rain or shine.

Raise a glass

The ninth annual Wine 4 Paws event benefiting Woods Humane Society is slated for April 8 and 9.

More than 70 wineries, and some olive oil companies, will be donating either their tasting fees or a percentage of the weekend’s sales. Print out a map and passport and have it stamped when you help to generate a donation.

For more information, email info@wine4paws.com or go to www.woodshumanesociety.org/news-and-events/wine-4-paws.php.

Looking for limericks

St. Catrick’s Day is on its way. For the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART), that means limericks … about cats! And that means a HART St. Catrick’s Day Limerick Contest.

To enter, submit an original, cat-related limerick by April 17. An impartial panel of HART volunteers will select the winners. Winning limericks, with the author’s name (and, if provided, a picture of the cat immortalized in the limerick) will be published in HART’s newsletter, and on its website and Facebook page.

As a family oriented organization, HART will publish only limericks considered appropriate for all ages.

Send your limerick(s) to warmhearts@slohart.org. No more than three limericks per entrant, please. Be sure to give us your full name, your email address, and a phone number where you can be reached.

Visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, call 805-927-7377 or go online to www.slohart.org and www.facebook.com/HARTCambria.

Reading 2 Rover in Grover

Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.

Paws to Read

Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at San Luis Obispo County libraries through the Paws to Read program:

Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.

Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.

Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.

If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.

Related content

Pet Tales

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet Zoe, Julian, Monte and Doug: 4 unique pups at the SLO County animal shelter

View more video

About Pet Tales

If you have stories or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, please send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406. Like our page at Facebook.com/SLOPetTales.

Entertainment Videos