Looking to help local animal shelters? Check out these SLO County events

If you’re looking to help out at local animal shelters, these are a few fundraising events that could use a few helping hands:
Vineyard Dog Park Celebration
Organizers of Vineyard Dog Park are set to host an anniversary celebration from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the dog park in honor of eight years of operation.
Coffee, pastries and birthday cake will be served. Well-behaved dogs are welcome at this event. Special guests will include Kathy Kropp of Good Dogs and pet sitter Pinky Peterson. Board members will be available to answer questions regarding dog park operations and etiquette.
This event is free, and donations are appreciated.
A grassroots effort by a small group of dedicated dog owners helped open the dog park in February 2009. The park is funded by donations and various fundraising events, and it is maintained by volunteers.
Vineyard Dog Park is located at 1081 Semillon Lane in Templeton. For information, visit www.vineyarddogpark.org or call 805-239-4437.
This event will be canceled if it rains.
Wine4Paws Pizza Party Fundraiser
Join Wine4Paws at Hearthstone Estate from noon to 4:30 p.m Saturday, March 18, where a simple donation benefiting Woods Humane Society provides you a few slices of pizza.
Tasting flight of six wines for $10, wines by the glass for $9 or a bottle for $28 and up.
Help the pets, stay for the wine and enjoy the hilltop scenery. Must be 21 or older.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
- Los Osos Library: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
- Nipomo Library: 3:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays with Miley or Hudson. 918 W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
- Arroyo Grande Library: 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
- Morro Bay Library: 3 to 4 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month with Berkeley. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.
Spay, neuter before springtime
Now is a good time to spay and neuter unaltered cats before females get pregnant with spring litters.
The Feline Network has spay/neuter vouchers available for people who need financial help and reside in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos, the South County and Nipomo. The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter, and they can be redeemed at offices throughout San Luis Obispo County. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext. 707.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and they will assist with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats living in the above-mentioned areas.
The network needs more trappers, and if you think you might be interested, please call Lynette at 805-556-0717.
There are teenage and adult cats available for adoption. All have been spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. Visit www.felinenetwork.org or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701, for more information.
The network will resume its Adopt-a-Cats at Petco in San Luis Obispo when they have kittens available.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments