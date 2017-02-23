Molly the dog is ready to make up for years of lost love

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Molly:
Senior dogs effortlessly tug on a dog lover’s heart, especially when their salt-and-pepper muzzles make us smile.
So when a senior arrives at the SLO County Animal Services’ shelter — clearly shell-shocked from whatever has happened before — we all yearn for a new start for the good old dog.
Molly is an 8-year-old medium-sized Labrador mix whose past has left her worried about the future.
It’s clear that in her previous life, she didn’t receive proper care, which has left her a bit overweight, out of shape and shy when meeting new people. Yet, this gentle girl appreciates any kindness.
As her time at the shelter continues, Molly’s confidence grows. She likes going on gentle walks and enjoys hanging out with the shelter’s bevy of friendly small dogs. She’s recovering from her past and, no doubt, longs for the day when she’ll have a simple life with a loving family.
Many dogs who have experienced neglect make astounding recoveries. With a good diet, a comfy bed, normal medical care and loving humans, dogs like Molly can bloom, often regaining youth as joy returns to their lives.
Senior dogs are a special gift to those who can see their immeasurable worth. As for Molly, she’s priceless.
For more information about Molly (ID No. 216187), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Give love from HART
Right now the purrfect cat or kitten is waiting to add a little love to your life.
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria joined national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society in the “Give Love” annual animal adoption campaign that ran through Feb. 14. HART has extended the campaign through Feb. 28.
For an adoption fee of $14 or less you can bring home a furry friend your whole family will love. Give Love to homeless pets this month by providing your new cat or kitten with a place and family to call their own.
The HART adoption promotions include:
▪ Spay/neuter, up-to-date four-way and rabies vaccinations, and microchip.
▪ A free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag.
Another way to contribute is to purchase a HART Guardian Angel Certificate to help save the life of a homeless animal. HART Guardian Angel Certificates are available in any amount of $5 or more. Contributions to the HART Guardian Angel Fund are restricted and help pay for special medical needs of the rescued cats and kittens.
For more information, visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. HART is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. You can call the shelter at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. To become a fan of HART on Facebook go to: facebook.com/HARTCambria.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Nipomo Library: Thursdays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with Miley or Hudson. 918W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 625Harbor St. 805-772-6394
Spay, neuter before springtime
Now is a good time to spay and neuter unaltered cats before females get pregnant with spring litters.
The Feline Network has spay/neuter vouchers available for people who need financial help and reside in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos and the South County. The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter, and they can be redeemed at vet offices through San Luis Obispo County. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext. 707.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation. It assists with spaying and neutering stray cats, as well as trapping feral cats. The group needs more trappers, and if you think you might be interested, call Lynette at 805-556-0717.
The Feline Network has teenage and adult cats available for adoption. All have been spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. Visit www.felinenetwork.org or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701, for more information.
The group will resume Adopt-a-Cats at Petco in San Luis Obispo when kittens are available.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments