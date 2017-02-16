Youth programs at Woods Humane Society benefit animals and the kids who volunteer

Woods Humane Society, at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo, offers a variety of youth volunteer opportunities such as Book Buddies, where kids can read aloud to shelter dogs and cats. Here’s a look at the programs:
▪ Ages 6 and older: Read aloud to animals in need with Book Buddies.
▪ Ages 7 to 11: Make treats, toys, art and more for animals with Helping Hands.
▪ Ages 12 and older: Clean, decorate, socialize and care for animals with the Youth Crew.
▪ Ages 15 and older: Walk, run and “fund-race” with dogs in the Wolf Pack.
▪ Junior Counselor Team: Be a leader in our kids’ programs.
For more information about volunteers, call Woods Humane Society at 805-543-9316.
Give love from H.A.R.T.
The “purrfect” cat or kitten may be waiting to add a little love to your life. Brighten your world by adopting a rescued cat or kitten from the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) in Cambria. H.A.R.T. joined national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society in the “Give Love” annual animal adoption campaign running through Feb. 14, but H.A.R.T. Homeless Animal Rescue Team has extended the campaign through Feb. 28.
The H.A.R.T. adoption promotion includes:
▪ A $14 adoption fee for any cat or kitten older than 6 months.
▪ A $25 total adoption fee for two cats.
▪ Every cat/kitten has been spayed/neutered, is up-to-date on four way and rabies vaccinations, and has been microchipped.
▪ A free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag are included.
Another way to show love this Valentine’s Day is to purchase a H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Certificate to help save the life of a homeless animal.
H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Certificates are available in any amount of $5 or more. Contributions to the H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Fund are restricted and help pay for special medical needs of rescued cats and kittens.
For more information, visit H.A.R.T. at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. H.A.R.T. is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. You can call the shelter at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. To become a fan of H.A.R.T. on Facebook go to: www.facebook.com/HARTCambria.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at San Luis Obispo County libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Nipomo Library: Thursdays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with Miley or Hudson. 918 W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Spay, neuter before springtime
Now is a good time to spay and neuter unaltered cats before females get pregnant with spring litters.
The Feline Network has spay/neuter vouchers available for people who need financial help and live in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos, the South County and Nipomo. The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices through San Luis Obispo County. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext. 707.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation and will assist with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats living in the above-mentioned areas. Call 805-549-9228, ext. 704. The group needs more trappers, and if you think you might be interested, call Lynette at 805-556-0717.
Teenage and adult cats are available for adoption. All have been spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. Visit www.felinenetwork.org. You can also call 805-549-9228, ext. 701, for more information.
Adopt-a-Cats at PETCO in San Luis Obispo will resume when kittens are available.
