Gentle German shepherd Zar waits for a family to love unconditionally

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Zar:
Every dog knows that a life filled with love, praise and biscuits — with an occasional trip to the vet — is an excellent life. Dogs also know that their humans are the best ones on the planet.
Whether through mishap or choice, people sometimes don’t live up to their dog’s expectations. Some dogs find themselves at SLO County Animal Services’ shelter.
Zar is a good dog who has fallen on hard times. This German shepherd is about 6 years old and has a gentle nature that implies a gentle past. He walks well on a leash, he’s good with the other shelter dogs and he appreciates any kindness.
Though his disposition suggests he was once a beloved pet, we can only guess how Zar ended up in an abandoned car on the side of the road waiting for his owner to return. With no identification on his collar and the car not being register to the current owner, Zar was truly lost.
The amazing thing is that our dogs still love us whether we do the right thing or not, which is all the more reason to care for them.
To ensure their safety, owners should make sure their pets have visible identification, are current on their vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.
Zar is patiently waiting for the best humans on the planet to come and adopt him so they can be his purpose in life. That’s what he was born to do.
For more information about Zar (ID No. 215941), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Give love from HART
Right now the purrfect cat or kitten is waiting to add a little love to your life. This Valentine’s Day, brighten your world by adopting a deserving rescued cat or kitten from the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria.
HART is joining national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society in the “Give Love” annual animal adoption campaign running through Feb. 14. HART will extend the campaign through Feb. 28.
For an adoption fee of $14 or less, you can bring home a furry friend your whole family will love. Every cat/kitten has been spayed/neutered, is up-to-date on four way and rabies vaccinations, and has been microchipped.
The HART adoption promotion includes:
▪ A $14 adoption fee for any cat or kitten older than 6 months.
▪ A chance to rescue Valentines by adopting a pair of cats for $25 total.
▪ A free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag.
Another way to show love this Valentine’s Day is to purchase a HART Guardian Angel Certificate to help save the life of a homeless animal.
HART Guardian Angel Certificates are available in any amount of $5 or more. Contributions to the HART Guardian Angel Fund are restricted and help pay for special medical needs of the rescued cats and kittens. What could be sweeter than that?
For more information, visit HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. HART is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. You can call the shelter at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. To become a fan of HART on Facebook go to: www.facebook.com/HARTCambria.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Nipomo Library: Thursdays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with Miley or Hudson. 918 W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394
Spay, neuter before springtime
Now is a good time to spay and neuter unaltered cats before females get pregnant with spring litters.
The Feline Network has spay/neuter vouchers available for people who need financial help and reside in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos, South County and Nipomo. The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices through San Luis Obispo County. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext. 707.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and it will assist with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats living in the county. Call 805- 549-9228, ext. 704. We need more trappers, and if you are interested, please call Lynette at 805-556-0717.
The Feline Network has teenage and adult cats available for adoption. All have been spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. For more information, visit www.felinenetwork.org or call 805- 549-9228, ext. 701.
Adopt-a-Cats at PETCO in San Luis Obispo will resume when the Feline Network has kittens available.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
