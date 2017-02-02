Kittens, cats ready to cuddle up with forever families

Give love from H.A.R.T.
Right now the purrfect cat or kitten is waiting to add a little love to your life. This Valentine’s Day, brighten your world by adopting a deserving rescued cat or kitten from the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) in Cambria.
H.A.R.T. is joining national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society in the “Give Love” annual animal adoption campaign running through Feb. 14. H.A.R.T. Homeless Animal Rescue Team will extend the campaign through Feb. 28.
For an adoption fee of $14 or less you can bring home a furry friend. Give love to homeless pets this February by providing your new cat or kitten with a place and family to call their own.
The H.A.R.T. adoption promotions include:
▪ A $14 adoption fee for any cat or kitten older than 6 months old.
▪ A chance to “rescue valentines” by adopting a pair of cats for $25 total.
▪ Every cat/kitten has been spayed/neutered, is up-to-date on four way and rabies vaccinations, and has been microchipped.
▪ A free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag are included.
Another way to show love this Valentine’s Day is to purchase a H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Certificate to help save the life of a homeless animal.
H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Certificates are available in any amount of $5 or more. Contributions to the H.A.R.T. Guardian Angel Fund are restricted and help pay for special medical needs of the rescued cats and kittens. What could be sweeter than that?
For more information, visit H.A.R.T. at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. H.A.R.T. is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. You can call the shelter at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org. To become a fan of H.A.R.T. on Facebook go to: www.facebook.com/HARTCambria.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m., with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Nipomo Library: Thursdays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with Miley or Hudson. 918W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 625Harbor St. 805-772-6394
Spay, neuter before springtime
Now is a good time to spay and neuter unaltered cats before females get pregnant with spring litters.
The Feline Network has spay/neuter vouchers available for people who need financial help and reside in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos, the South County and Nipomo. The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices throughout San Luis Obispo County. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext. 707.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and will assist with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats living in the above-mentioned areas. Call 805- 549-9228, Ext. 704. More trappers are needed, and if you think you might be interested, call Lynette at 805-556-0717.
Teenage and adult cats are available for adoption. All have been spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. Visit the website www.felinenetwork.org for information. You can also call 805-549-9228, Ext. 701.
The Feline Network will resume our Adopt-a-Cats at PETCO in San Luis Obispo when kittens are available.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments