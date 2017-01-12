These five puppy siblings have unique personalities — and they’re ready to be adopted

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of puppy siblings.
Puppies are a gift that remind us to rejoice in the simple. They celebrate the climbing of a single step and appreciate its descent as an act of courage. They can be transfixed in wonder by the discovery of a dry leaf.
Puppies are innocents at play in a worrisome world.
On Thanksgiving Day, five puppies were born at the SLO County Animal Services’ shelter to a mother who was not yet a year old. Shelter staff — struggling with too many homeless dogs — were thankful when this young family went into foster care. While there, the puppies met many people to play with and discovered a boundless love for humans.
Nearly 2 months old, each has a unique personality — Humphrey is a can-do guy who’s already walking on a harness, the Professor is a ponderer striving to understand the world, Dora explores, Anya dances and Sammy communes with the flowers.
All of them want to find a family.
To ensure a good start in life, each puppy comes with initial shots — or a certificate when they’re old enough — and a microchip, and they are spayed or neutered. Additionally, adopters of these puppies can choose to have a free training consultation with dog trainer Karyn Heystee of KH Dog Training.
If you’d like to meet the puppies, please call their foster mom, Ellen, at 805-550-7577.
Puppies are bundles of joy and wonder, searching for people to love.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com. or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments