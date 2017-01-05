At local libraries, dogs help kids practice their reading

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the Grover Beach Community Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at county libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m., with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Nipomo Library: Thursdays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with Miley or Hudson. 918 W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
Arroyo Grande Library: First Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: Last Thursday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. with Berkeley. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394
Kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two. Call 805-549-9228, ext. 704, or visit the website for more information.
Spay/neuter vouchers are available for people who need financial help and live in the Feline Network’s area: San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos and the South County.
The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices countywide. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext.707.
Adopt-a-Pet
San Luis Bay Motors Kia in Paso Robles is having its monthly Adopt-a-Pet event on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. Several pet agencies with dogs and cats will be in attendance. 2700 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. 805-239-8700.
▪ ▪ ▪
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments