Meet Sugar Bear, an adoptable pup with a set of wheels

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Sugar Bear:
Dogs are a reflection of our best self. They’re loyal, devoted and forgive with a grace rarely seen in humans. They love with all their heart and triumph over disabilities with amazing grace. This week’s dog-in-the-spotlight is a perfect example.
Sugar Bear is a senior boxer mix with boundless optimism topped with a loving heart. She has an affectionate nature that she shares with all people and has yet to meet a dog — big or small — she didn’t like. As for cats, she was fine with Royce, the county Animal Services’ office cat.
If it weren’t for Sugar Bear’s limited use of her back legs, she might already have a loving home.
Sugar Bear doesn’t understand that she’s “hard to adopt.” She doesn’t perceive her back legs as anything more than an inconvenience, and once she’s hitched up to her lightweight wheels, she’s ready to go.
As far as we can tell, she thinks she’s a regular dog. While in foster care, she proved that she’s housebroken and quickly learned where to access the backyard — with or without her wheels. She’s a good housemate and is fastidious about keeping herself tidy. If you have more questions about Sugar Bear, call her foster parent at 805-423-1758.
To help Sugar Bear find a home, half of her adoption fee has been paid — and she comes with her wheels!
Sugar Bear is looking for a single-story home with a family or individual who — like herself — sees opportunity where others see obstacles.
For more information about Sugar Bear (ID No. A213561), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Grover Beach Community Library offers a program called Reading 2 Rover. Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. Grover Beach Community Library, 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com, or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
