Show some holiday spirit to homeless pets in SLO County

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Bring Love Home During the Holidays
You can “Bring Love Home During the Holidays” by adopting a cat or kitten from HART.
There are more than 40 cats and 20 kittens waiting for homes. This would be a great time to adopt a beautiful and loving cat or kitten to share the holidays with and love for many years to come.
If you aren’t able to adopt, consider giving a Guardian Angel Certificate as a special holiday gift. The certificates are available in any amount of $5 or more. The recipient receives a customized printed certificate stating that you have made a donation in their name to the HART Guardian Angel Fund. Your gift will help save the life of a homeless cat or kitten in need of urgent medical care. Guardian Angel Certificates can be purchased by calling HART at 805-927-7377 or by visiting the HART office at 2638 Main St. in Cambria.
HART is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call the shelter for more information, visit the website at www.slohart.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at “HARTCambria.”
Kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cat events are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and it assists with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats that are living in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos and the South County areas, including Nipomo. Call 805-549-9228, ext. 704, or visit the website for more information.
Spay/neuter vouchers are available for people who need financial help and live in these areas.
The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices countywide. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext. 707.
Paws to Read
Paws to Read is an event presented by the San Luis Obispo County Library. Children can get reading practice with furry friends at the Morro Bay and Nipomo libraries.
On Dec. 29 at 3 p.m., children can read to Berkeley the dog in Morro Bay. At 3:30 p.m., either Miley or Hudson will be at the Nipomo Library awaiting readings.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394. Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
Reading 2 Rover in Grover
Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Grover Beach Community Library offers a program called Reading 2 Rover. Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers visit the library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence. Grover Beach Community Library, 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments