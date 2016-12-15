Laid-back tabby Perry is eager to share love with forever family

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of tabby Perry:
Perry is a big, laid-back, brown tabby who appreciates the finer things in life: pets from people, a cozy cat bed, a sunny window spot, an occasional tasty cat treat. So when he arrived at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, it’s no wonder Perry hunkered down with his nose pressed into the corner of his kennel. He knew he’d lost his home.
For a few days, 4-year-old Perry grieved. With gentle reminders from shelter volunteers and staff, however, Perry soon rediscovered his mojo and remembered all the good there is in life. Now, he comes to the front of his kennel ready to appreciate any kindness, be it affection or food, and as far as anyone knows, there’s not a person Perry doesn’t like.
In this season of giving, the population at the county animal shelter tends to grow because of people traveling and, therefore, not wanting to adopt until the new year. Additionally, there are fewer adoption days because the shelter is closed Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and Jan. 1.
Because of Perry’s pleasant nature, he is December’s volunteer’s pick, and half of his adoption fee is already paid.
So if you’re thinking about adding a four-legged family member to your household, please consider bringing a homeless pet home for the holidays. Perry’s enigmatic smile says it all: “Love is best when it is shared.”
For more information about Perry (ID No. 214994), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413, or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
If you have stories of your pet, or photos of your furry, feathered or scaly friend, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com. or Pet Tales, c/o The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.
Comments