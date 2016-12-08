Santa’s Doggie Parade and adoption events to expand your furry family

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Santa’s Doggie Parade in Avila Beach
Santa’s Doggie Parade has been rescheduled for Saturday on the Avila Promenade at 11:30 a.m. This year’s parade participants will receive goodie bags donated by Petco in Arroyo Grande. All dogs must be registered and checked in between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. to receive a contest identification number for the costume contest: best dog costume, best dog/owner look-alike, best holiday look, funniest costume, best in show and a new “rowdy” award. There is a $5 suggested donation to take part in the parade. For more information, contact 805-627-1997 or avilabeachcc@gmail.com, or visit www.avilabeachcc.com.
Bring Love Home During the Holidays
You can “Bring Love Home During the Holidays” by adopting a cat or kitten from HART. There are currently 43 cats and 25 kittens waiting for homes. This would be a great time to adopt a beautiful and loving cat or kitten to share the holidays with and love for many years to come.
If you aren’t able to adopt, consider giving a Guardian Angel Certificate as a special holiday gift. The certificates are available in any amount of $5 and over. The recipient receives a customized printed certificate stating that you have made a donation, in their name, to the HART Guardian Angel Fund. Your gift will help save the life of a homeless cat or kitten in need of urgent medical care. Guardian Angel Certificates can be purchased by calling HART at 805-927-7377 or by visiting the HART office at 2638 Main St. in Cambria.
HART is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call the shelter for more information or visit the website at www.slohart.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at “HARTCambria.”
Fall kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and it assists with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats that are living in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos and the South County areas, including Nipomo. Call 805-549-9228, ext. 704, or visit the website for more information.
Spay/neuter vouchers are available for people who need financial help and live in these areas.
The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices countywide. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext.707.
