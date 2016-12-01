Bradley, a cheery Jack Russell terrier, waits for an adopter to keep him warm

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares Jack Russell terrier Bradley:
Why is it when the temperature drops, it seems the majority of dogs coming to the SLO County Animal Services’ shelter have coats designed for endless summer days?
Thin-coated dogs — even those with tough-guy looks — are not cut out for winter temperatures. Additionally, elderly and/or chronically ill dogs are also hit hard by the cold.
A good rule of thumb is, if it’s chilly enough for you to want a sweater, the same is true for thin-coated dogs.
The shelter is housing many breeds of dogs who are cold-sensitive. These include: a boxer, a German short-haired pointer, Chihuahuas, a Dalmatian mix, pit bulls and a few Jack Russell terriers.
To keep the shelter animals warm, volunteers ensure each dog and cat has a comfy blanket. Additionally, many small dogs are wearing jackets to insulate them from the cold.
Bradley is especially vulnerable to chilliness because when he arrived at the shelter as a stray, what little warmth his stylish Jack Russell terrier coat would normally provide had been seriously compromised by an untreated flea allergy. Now on proper flea control, Bradley’s coat is growing back, but not as fast as the temperature is dropping.
Bradley is a cheery 6-year-old who has only one fault — he likes to chase cats. Other than that, he’s good with other little dogs, walks well on a leash and is an affectionate lap dog.
Bradley’s a charming, chilly dog who’s yearning to be someone’s lifelong bed warmer.
For more information about Bradley (ID No. 214871), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413, or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Pet Service of Remembrance
6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A service of remembrance to honor animal companions you have lost. All faiths and pets welcome. The service is free. If you wish to have a photograph of your animal companion in the service, contact 805-528-1500 or email shannon.braz@dignitymemorial.com no later than Monday. Los Osos Mortuary Chapel at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road.
Santa’s Doggie Parade in Avila Beach
Santa’s Doggie Parade has been rescheduled for Dec. 10 on the Avila Promenade at 11:30 a.m. This year’s parade participants will receive goodie bags donated by Petco in Arroyo Grande. All dogs must be registered and checked in between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. to receive a contest identification number for the costume contest: best dog costume, best dog/owner look-alike, best holiday look, funniest costume, best in show and a new “rowdy” award. There is a $5 suggested donation to take part in the parade. For more information, contact 805-627-1997 or avilabeachcc@gmail.com, or visit www.avilabeachcc.com.
Bring Love Home During the Holidays
You can “Bring Love Home During the Holidays” by adopting a cat or kitten from H.A.R.T. There are currently 43 cats and 25 kittens waiting for homes. This would be a great time to adopt a beautiful and loving cat or kitten to share the holidays with and love for many years to come.
If you aren’t able to adopt, consider giving a Guardian Angel Certificate as a special holiday gift. The certificates are available in any amount of $5 and over. The recipient receives a customized printed certificate stating that you have made a donation, in their name, to the HART Guardian Angel Fund. Your gift will help save the life of a homeless cat or kitten in need of urgent medical care. Guardian Angel Certificates can be purchased by calling HART at 805-927-7377 or by visiting the HART office at 2638 Main St. in Cambria.
HART is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call the shelter for more information or visit the website at www.slohart.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at “HARTCambria.”
Fall kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
If you have stories of your pet, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
Comments