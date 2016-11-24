Santa’s Doggie Parade, Pet Service of Remembrance and more events for your pet

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Santa’s Doggie Parade in Avila Beach
To kick off Small Business Saturday, Santa’s Doggie Parade will be held on the Avila Promenade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. This year’s parade participants will receive goodie bags donated by Petco in Arroyo Grande. All dogs must be registered and checked in between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. to receive a contest identification number for the costume contest: best dog costume, best dog/owner look-alike, best holiday look, funniest costume and best in show. There is a $5 suggested donation to take part in the parade. For more information, contact 805-627-1997 or avilabeachcc@gmail.com, or visit www.avilabeachcc.com.
Pet Service of Remembrance
6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. A service of remembrance to honor animal companions you have lost. All faiths and pets welcome. The service is free. If you wish to have a photograph of your animal companion in the service, contact 805-528-1500 or email shannon.braz@dignitymemorial.com no later than Thursday. RSVP by Thursday. Los Osos Mortuary Chapel at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road.
Black Cat Adoption Month at HART
November is Black Cat Adoption Month at HART in Cambria. All black cats and kittens are available for only $5. Often overlooked at shelters, black cats have the lowest adoption rate of all cats. Help us change their luck! Come to HART to meet some wonderful black cats and kittens waiting for their forever homes. Black-with-white tuxedo cats are included in the special.
The $5 nominal adoption fee includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations, microchip, flea treatment and a post-adoption vet examination.
Located at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, HART is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call the shelter at 805-927-7377 for more information or visit the website at www.slohart.org.
Fall kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and it assists with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats that are living in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos and the South County areas, including Nipomo. Call 805-549-9228, ext. 704, or visit the website for more information.
Spay/neuter vouchers are available for people who need financial help and live in these areas.
The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices countywide. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext.707.
