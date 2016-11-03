Lovable cat is perfect for a night owl

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares insight into Five, a night-loving cat:
Some are cut out for traditional day jobs and others are not. A lovable cat named Five falls in the latter category. He’ll snooze most the day away, but once the stars come out, he’s ready for life to begin.
Because of this, Five’s the perfect companion for a cat-loving insomniac or someone who just wants a friendly companion until the wee hours of the morning.
If you like to watch late-night TV, this handsome, less-than-2-year-old cat will happily be there with you. Being a big, friendly boy, he’d truly enjoy noshing on a few late night cat snacks as you rub his head and the two of you watch a favorite movie.
Because of his circadian clock, Five isn’t cut out to be a bedwarmer, but he may be a good match if you’re looking for a friendly mouser who’ll take the night shift on rodent patrol.
Whether you’re looking to add a dog, cat, rabbit or emu to your life, it’s important to make sure you find the individual critter who has compatible idiosyncrasies so it’s a love match for the long haul.
Five’s a friendly cat looking for an entry-level night job where he can make his life and love connection.
For more information about Five (ID No. 214699), call the volunteer line at the animal services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs
A course on rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs will be Nov. 13 in Atascadero. The training session includes live rattlesnakes that aren’t able to bite. It will teach your dog to recognize and avoid the sight, sound and smell of a rattlesnake.
Individual training sessions will be given to each dog. Registration is $125 per dog for initial training and $90 for annual refresher training. For more information or to register, call 805-523-3432 or visit www.MaNPaw.com.
Black Cat Adoption Month at HART
November is Black Cat Adoption Month at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria. All black cats and kittens are available for only $5. Often overlooked at shelters, black cats have the lowest adoption rate of all cats. Help us change their luck! Come to HART to meet some wonderful black cats and kittens waiting for their forever homes. Black-with-white tuxedo cats are included in the special.
The $5 nominal adoption fee includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations, microchip, flea treatment and a post-adoption vet examination. With the holidays drawing near, adopting a beautiful black cat or kitten is a wonderful way to embrace the holiday spirit, and in return, gain a loving companion for many years to come.
Located at 2638 Main St. in Cambria, HART is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call the shelter at 805-927-7377 for more information or visit the website at www.slohart.org.
Fall kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information about adoptable kittens. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and it assists with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats that are living in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos and the South County areas, including Nipomo. Call 805-549-9228, ext. 704, or visit the website for more information.
Spay/neuter vouchers are available for people who need financial help and live in these areas.
The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices countywide. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext.707.
If you have stories of your pet, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
